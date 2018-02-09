India's Health Check-Up: Kerala On Top, UP Makes Short-Term Gains

Developed by the Niti Aayog in consultation with the health ministry and with technical assistance from the World Bank, 'Healthy States, Progressive India' attempts at establishing an annual tool to measure and understand the complexity of the country's performance in health.
In the report, rankings have been done in three categories --- larger states, smaller states and union territories.
With a health index of 76.55 in the reference year (2015-16), Kerala ranks first. But it shows a steep decline when compared with its previous year's performance. In contrast, Uttar Pradesh that's at the bottom in the group of larger states ranks third in terms of annual incremental performance. Jharkhand is the biggest gainer in this category, followed by Jammu and Kashmir.
Among the smaller states, Mizoram ranks first followed by Manipur on overall performance. In terms of annual incremental performance, Manipur is on top followed by Goa and Meghalaya.
Lakshadweep is the top performer among union territories, both in terms of overall performance and annual incremental performance.
Comments
The report was released by Niti Aayog chief executive officer Amitabh Kant, health secretary Preeti Sudan and World Bank's India director Junaid Ahmad.