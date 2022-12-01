India Takes Over G-20 Presidency, PM Calls For 'Mindset Shift': 10 Points

PM Modi said that India's yearlong G20 presidency will be "inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented".

India today took over the G20 presidency with a focus on counter-terrorism and "unity" in tackling global challenges, such as economic slowdown and climate crisis.

The government also seeks to build consensus on creating disaster and climate-resilient infrastructure and debt sustainability.

India's G20 plans also include a special focus on startups and bridging the digital divide.

Starting today, 100 monuments across the country, including UNESCO world heritage sites, will be lit up highlighting the G20 logo for a week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the logo and the theme for India's G20 presidency last month. The logo depicts a lotus flower and a globe, while the theme for India's G20 presidency is -"One Earth, One Family, One Future" - which highlights its commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family).

India was handed over the presidency of the influential bloc at the closing ceremony of the previous G20 summit in Bali that was hosted by Indonesia on November 15 and 16.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

The group comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.