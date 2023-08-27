India Stands Tall Among Top 10 Economies, Says Government

The central government shared the annual GDP growth rate of top economies in the year 2023. The figures were shared in the form of a graphical representation on Twitter. In the list, India's economy bagged the top spot, showcasing its remarkable resilience and growth on the global stage.

The annual GDP growth rate of India was recorded to be 5.90 per cent. It was followed up by China with 5.20 per cent. While the difference between the first and second spot was just 0.70 per cent, the third spot – occupied by the USA — witnessed a massive dip. The annual GDP growth rate of the USA is 1.60 per cent. Next, the graphic representation showcased Canada (1.50%), Japan (1.30%) and Brazil (0.90%). France and Italy (at seventh and eighth post) had the same GDP growth rate of 0.70 per cent. Germany and the United Kingdom recorded negative GDP growth rates of (-0.10%) and (-0.30%).

Alongside the graphical representation, the tweet by the MyGovIndia said: “India's economy stands tall among the top 10, showcasing its remarkable resilience and growth on the global stage.”

India's economy stands tall among the top 10, showcasing its remarkable resilience and growth on the global stage.#NewIndia#IndianEconomy#GDPpic.twitter.com/qlBXCUlVij — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 27, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently made a statement that the world sees "optimism and confidence" in the Indian economy. In a video message at the G20 Trade and Investment Minister's meeting, the Prime Minister said, "We are committed to making India the third largest global economy in the next few years."

PM Modi further said that the global uncertainties have tested the world economy and as members of the G20, the countries should be responsible for rebuilding confidence in international trade and investments.

"I am confident that you will work collectively to ensure that the global trading system gradually transitions into a more representative and inclusive future," he added.

Meanwhile, India is gearing up to host the G20 summit in Delhi, slated to be held on September 9 and 10. The Supreme Court on Friday announced that it will remain closed on September 8 in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital.

Notably, all central government offices in Delhi will be closed from September 8 to 10 due to the G20 summit.