India's Coronavirus Tally Nears 60 Lakh-Mark, 88,600 New Cases In A Day

India's coronavirus tally nears 60 lakh-mark, 88,600 fresh cases, 1,124 deaths in a day.

India reported 88,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours as its tally neared the 60-lakh mark, shows the Health Ministry's COVID-19 data; the country reported 1,124 deaths in this period. India now has 59,92,532 total Covid cases.

With 92,043 more people having fought off COVID-19, the number of new recoveries remained higher than the number of new infections, the data shows. The total recoveries are at 49.41 lakh.

The country has 9.56 lakh active cases of coronavirus, and a total of 94,503 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now. More than 1,000 people a day have died due to coronavirus since September 2.

The national daily positivity rate (or the percentage of tests that are positive) increased to 8.9 from yesterday's 6.3 per cent. The national mortality rate has remained at 1.5 per cent. The recovery rate has inched up to 82.1 per cent.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh - the five worst-affected states in the country - also reported the highest one-day increases of any state in the past 24 hours.

Together these five states reported 49,176 new cases, or around 55 per cent of all new cases.

Around 9.87 lakh Covid tests were also conducted in the past 24 hours. India is the second worst-affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, second only to the United States in the total number of active cases.

Global coronavirus infections have soared past 3.3 crore.