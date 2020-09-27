Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Covid-19 Cases Cross 59 Lakh Mark In India

Total number of coronavirus cases crossed 59 lakh-mark in India on Saturday.

Total number of coronavirus cases crossed 59 lakh-mark in India on Saturday, health ministry data said. Over 1,000 deaths were recorded between Friday to Saturday, pushing the total number of deaths since the pandemic began past 93,000. The total number of recoveries in the country crossed 48 lakh mark.

Around 13.4 lakh Covid tests were also conducted in the past 24 hours. India is the second worst-affected country by the Covid pandemic, second only to the United States in the total number of active cases

Here are the Live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases: