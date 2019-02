Indias High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria was called back to Delhi for consultations

India's High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria and India's Ambassador to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, today met Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi.

The meetings come in the aftermath of last week's suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

Mr Bisaria was called back to Delhi for consultations after the Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.