India Will See Above-Average Temperatures In March: Weather Office

India is expected to experience above-average temperatures in March across most regions of the country following a warmer February, the weather office said on Friday, which could threaten winter-sown crops such as wheat, chickpea and rapeseed.
Both maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country would be above average in March, D.S. Pai, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department told an online news conference.
