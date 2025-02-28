Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

India Will See Above-Average Temperatures In March: Weather Office

Both maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country would be above average in March, D.S. Pai, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
India Will See Above-Average Temperatures In March: Weather Office
This could threaten winter-sown crops such as wheat, chickpea and rapeseed.

India is expected to experience above-average temperatures in March across most regions of the country following a warmer February, the weather office said on Friday, which could threaten winter-sown crops such as wheat, chickpea and rapeseed.

Both maximum and minimum temperatures in most parts of the country would be above average in March, D.S. Pai, a senior scientist at India Meteorological Department told an online news conference.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
India Meteorological Department, Climate Change, March Weather
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now