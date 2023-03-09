Watch: PM Modi's 'Special Handshakes' With Team India, Australia Ahead Of 4th Test

Ahead of the fourth Test between India and Australia at Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese today took a round of the sports arena and greeted players from both teams.

India's cricket board, BCCI, shared a video showing the two Prime Ministers entering Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium to a rousing welcome. The crowd roars and cheers as the captains of the two sides greet them.

India captain Rohit Sharma and Australia skipper Steve Smith then introduce PM Modi and Anthony Albanese to the rest of the team.

BCCI captioned the video, "A special welcome & special handshakes!"

The two prime ministers also took a lap of honour of the massive sports arena on a golf car before the start of the fourth Test match. The lap marked the occasion of 75 years of friendship between India and Australia.

The round of the playing turf on a golf car by the two dignitaries was applauded by the thousands of spectators who had already taken their seats in the world's largest cricket stadium.

Australia, who are trailing 1-2 in the four-match series, won the toss and opted to bowl against India. Before the toss, the two captains received the Test cap from their respective prime ministers.

Australia remained unchanged, while Mohammed Shami replaced Mohammed Siraj in the Indian team.