Hyderabad Teen Injured In Chaotic India vs Australia Match Ticket Sales

About 15,000 people gathered at the ground.

A young woman in Telangana who stood in queue to buy tickets for a cricket match was injured after getting caught in a stampede-like situation on Thursday.

19-year-old Syed Alia, a resident of Trimulgherry in Secunderabad, had queued up at the Gymkhana grounds to buy offline tickets for the India-Australia T20 cricket match. Immediately after the gate opened to start ticket sales, fans rushed at once as it was raining, causing a chaotic stampede-like situation.

Syed Alia fell down and had to be shifted to Yashoda Hospital with flesh wounds and internal injuries. She also has blood clots in her eyes and scratches on the side of her face.

Syed Alia's mother has said the hospital officials demanded advance deposits for further treatment.

Telangana Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammad Azharuddin have said the HCA will bear the medical treatment cost of all those who were injured.

Cops had a difficult time managing the crowd, and even resorted to lathicharge.

Media reports said the rush for tickets is because Hyderabad is hosting an international cricket match after over two years.

The third T20 cricket match between India and Australia is scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on September 25.