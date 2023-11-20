'Astralaya': Former Supreme Court Judge's Bizarre Reason For India's Loss To Australia Shocks Internet

Markanday Katju retired in September, 2011.

Ever since India lost the Cricket World Cup final against Australia, experts have been analysing the reasons behind it. From India's batting performance to slip-ups in fielding, people have been giving reasons for the unbeaten Rohit Sharma-led side's slide in fortune. But former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has offered one of the most bizarre reasons and his post has gone viral because of that. Justice Katju claimed that Australia was the armoury of India in the time of Pandavas and that is why it won the match.

"Australia was the storage centre of the 'Astras' of Pandavas. It was called 'Astralaya'. This is the real reason why they won the World Cup," Justice Katju said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Australia was the storage centre of the 'Astras' of Pandavas. It was called 'Astralaya'. This is the real reason why they won the World Cup. — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) November 20, 2023

He did not give any proof or context for the bizarre theory, leaving internet shocked.

"Thank u sir... It's been a while since u honoured us with your humour," commented one user. "Dubai was made by Mr Dubey, Egypt (Misr in Hindi) by Mr Mishra, Israel was created by Yadavs, Bahrain by Lord Brahma and Saudi Arabia by Goddess Saraswati," said another user, taking a jibe at Justice Katju.

Justice Katju, also a former chairman of the Press Council of India, is known for his outspoken views and unconventional opinions. Justice Katju started his law practice at the Allahabad High Court from 1970 to 1991 and served at various high-ranking positions in the judiciary before being elevated to the Supreme Court of India in April 2006. He retired in September, 2011.

Meanwhile, the loss on Sunday was also India's second loss to the Australians in a final in five months, after they went down in the World Test Championship decider in June.

India won the one-day World Cup in 1983 and 2011, but then faltered at the semi-final stage in 2015 and 2019.