'India Crucial In Containing China's Hegemony': Ex US NSA

John Bolton served as the NSA in former President Donald Trump's administration.

Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton has praised India's growing importance to the United States, emphasising the need for closer bilateral cooperation and recognising New Delhi's emerging global role.

Writing for the Washington Examiner, Mr Bolton pointed to the joint US-India effort to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) as a testament to India's willingness to assert its influence on the global stage. The BRI, a colossal infrastructure investment project by China, has sparked apprehension regarding its potential to amplify Beijing's economic and political sway across Asia and beyond.

"Beyond doubt, India will be a pivotal player in containing China's hegemonic aspirations along its vast Indo-Pacific perimeter," Mr Bolton wrote.

Mr Bolton, who served as the NSA in former President Donald Trump's administration, also shed light on the ongoing case involving former Indian naval officers in Qatar. He said the case has undoubtedly brought to the forefront India's complex relationship with the Middle East and its willingness to collaborate on intelligence matters with countries beyond its traditional allies.

"The ramifications for India from Israel's current war to eliminate Hamas's terrorism and constrain its Iranian puppet masters are significant, opening opportunities for both countries. But the situation also presents risks in a complex and difficult region," he wrote.

Mr Bolton pointed out the potential strategic risks associated with a recent US loan of $553 million for a deepwater container terminal project in Colombo.

Mr Bolton praised the involvement of the Adani Group in the project.

"The Adani Group, one of India's biggest industrial conglomerates, with deep expertise in port construction and management, is the project's majority owner in this the first significant cooperative effort between India's private sector and America's government, one directly competitive with China" he wrote.

"Teaming with a pathbreaking private Indian firm in the Colombo venture is a dramatic example of leveraging US - Indian resources to mutual advantage," he added.

Mr Bolton additionally underscored the necessity for enhanced cooperation among the US's Arab partners, affirming that a broader Indian role and partnership with the US on a global scale would be in line with the shared national interests of both countries.

"Just as the Adani Group's Colombo port project, bolstered by US financial connections, is geostrategically important to counter China's hegemonic aspirations, so is increasing greater unity among America's Arab partners. A wider Indian role and cooperation with the US globally will serve both countries' national interests," he wrote.