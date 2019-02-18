India Presents Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At International Court Of Justice: Updates

New Delhi/ The Hague:
Senior advocate Harish Salve presents the case at The International Court of Justice.
India is presenting its case at the International Court of Justice, seeking cancellation of the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav - an Indian national, accused of spying by Pakistan. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017. India had approached the Hague-based International Court of Justice for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in the case. The International Court of Justice had halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.
Senior advocate senior Harish Salve, who is representing India before the International Court of Justice said Pakistan is embarrassed to disclose its judgment in case. He also read out the chronology of the case, since he was "arrested". India says he was kidnapped from Iran, where he was running a business.
Here are the updates on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice:
Pakistan has steadfastly refused to disclose which specific events in relations to which Kulbhushan Jadhav now stands convicted. On Oct 26, 2017, Pakistan wrote to India iterating its stand, but added that Pakistan is prepared to consider extradition. India had said it had no proof that Kulbhushan Jadhav had committed any crime for which he could be tried in India
What Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj had said after Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife met him in Pakistan
While the meeting could have been a step forward, it is a matter of great concern that there was departure from the agreed understandings between the two countries in the conduct of this meeting. The emotional moment between a mother and her son, and a wife and her husband after a period of 22 months, was misused by Pakistan as an instrument to further its propaganda. The Ministry of External Affairs has stated our position in this regard publicly day before yesterday. Our concerns arising from this meeting were conveyed to Pakistan through diplomatic channels
What is the Vienna convention?
The Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 is an international treaty that defines a framework for diplomatic relations between independent countries.
Kulbhushan Jadhav Verdict: Top 10 Quotes by International Court Of Justice
The International Court of Justice in The Hague has put on hold the execution of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who had been sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan. Pakistan, the court said, must ensure that he is not executed till the court delivers its final verdict. The court said under the Article 36 of the Vienna Convention.
Senior advocate Harish Salve at ICJ:
The Vienna Convention mandates consular access
Repeated denial of consular access egregious breach of Article 36. Charges of espionage not exempt for it
Arrest on trumped up charges are frequently made by Pakistan