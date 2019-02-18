India Presents Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At International Court Of Justice: Updates

Senior advocate Harish Salve presents the case at The International Court of Justice.

India is presenting its case at the International Court of Justice, seeking cancellation of the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav - an Indian national, accused of spying by Pakistan. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in 2017. India had approached the Hague-based International Court of Justice for "egregious" violation of the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, 1963, by Pakistan in the case. The International Court of Justice had halted his execution on India's appeal pending the final verdict by it.

Senior advocate senior Harish Salve, who is representing India before the International Court of Justice said Pakistan is embarrassed to disclose its judgment in case. He also read out the chronology of the case, since he was "arrested". India says he was kidnapped from Iran, where he was running a business.

Here are the updates on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice: