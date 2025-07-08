Google Rolls Out AI Mode For All Indian Users, Easy AI Search Experience

Google has rolled out AI Mode feature for all users in India, which will make it easier to ask anything to Google, and will help users to get helpful AI-powered responses and explore topics more deeply on the web.

The feature, which Google touts has its most powerful AI search experience yet was introduced last month as an experiment in Labs in English.

"The response has been encouraging, with people appreciating its speed and the quality of the responses," Google said in a statement on its blog.

"We've seen users putting it to work in diverse ways--from diving deep into topics for learning to understanding complex how-tos."

Now, this feature powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.5 will be available in Google Search, and there will be no need to sign up for Labs. This AI mode feature is multimodal, which means that users can by just speaking their question or even snapping a photo to raise a query.

In artificial intelligence (AI), multimodal refers to the ability of an AI system to process and integrate information from multiple modalities, or types of data, simultaneously.

According to Google, users will be able to see this feature in a new dedicated tab in the search interface of the Google app, accessible in English.

"All the features from the Labs launch will be available, so you can type, use your voice, or even snap a photo with Lens to get a rich, comprehensive response with helpful links, and dig deeper with follow-up questions," the company said.

Last month, Google also rolled out an update to its Gemini app, allowing users to upload videos for analysis. However, the update hasn't been universally rolled out yet; users on iOS and Android devices may already have access to this functionality.

