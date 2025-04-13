India's First Futuristic "Star Wars" Laser Weapon Shoots Down Drone Swarm

India has successfully tested a futuristic weapon for the first time by using high-powered laser-based directed energy to shoot down a drone.

The system made by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) tracked the drone, fired a laser beam and destroyed the target.

This platform is a game-changing one for India's armed forces as drone warfare is increasingly being used in modern combat, such as the war in Ukraine.

"CHESS DRDO conducted a successful field demonstration of the Land version of Vehicle mounted Laser Directed Weapon(DEW) MK-II(A) at Kurnool today. It defeated the fixed wing UAV and Swarm Drones successfully causing structural damage and disabled the surveillance sensors. With this successful trial country has joined the exclusive club of the Global powers who possess the high power Laser DEW System," the DRDO said in a post on X.

The success puts India in the exclusive group of nations with high-power Laser-DEW.

"As far as I know, it is the United States, Russia and China that have demonstrated this capability. Israel is also working on similar capabilities, I would say we are the fourth or fifth country in the world to demonstrate this system," DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat told news agency ANI.

Mr Kamat said this is just the "beginning of the journey", adding DRDO is working on a number of technologies "that will give us Star Wars capability."

"This is just the beginning of the journey. The synergy that this lab has achieved with other DRDO labs, industry and academia, I am sure we will reach our destination soon... We are also working on other high energy systems like high energy microwaves, electromagnetic pulse. So we are working on a number of technologies that will give us Star Wars capability. What you saw today was one of the components of Star Wars technologies," Mr Kamat said.

The indigenously designed and developed Mk-II(A) DEW system was demonstrated in its entire spectrum of capability by engaging fixed-wing drones at long range, thwarting a multiple drone attack and destroying enemy surveillance sensors and antennae.

The lightning speed of engagement, the precision and the lethality delivered to the target within a few seconds made it the most potent counter drone system.

DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad, developed the system along with LRDE, IRDE, DLRL and academic institutions and Indian industries.

Once detected by a radar or by its inbuilt electro optic (EO) system, the laser-DEW can engage targets at the speed of light and use an intense beam of powerful light (laser beam) to cut through the target, leading to structural failure or more impactful results if the warhead is targeted.

This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionise the battlespace by reducing reliance on expensive ammunition while also lowering the risk of collateral damage.

The proliferation of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and the emergence of drone swarms as asymmetric threats are driving the demand for directed energy weapons with counter-UAS and counter-swarm capabilities.

The DEW will replace traditional kinetic weapons and missile defence systems due to its ease of operation and cost-effectiveness. The requirement for cost-effective defence solutions to offset the low-cost drone attacks is driving the adoption of DEWs by military organisations worldwide.