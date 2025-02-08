India Energy Week 2025: 5 Things To Look Forward To

Indian startups are set to take centre stage at India Energy Week (IEW) 2025, where they will showcase their cutting-edge innovations to over 70,000 energy professionals from 120 countries. The event, backed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is scheduled from February 11 to 14 at Yashobhoomi, Delhi.
It will feature a special startup pavilion aimed at promoting India's rapidly growing clean energy and technology sector.
Startup Pavilion
Indian startups will showcase cutting-edge energy solutions, from clean energy technologies to AI-driven efficiency models. This pavilion will provide a platform for emerging businesses to connect with industry leaders and investors.
It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to discuss the future of energy security, sustainability, and emerging technologies.
Strategic Conference
The Strategic Conference will feature over 250 industry leaders discussing crucial energy topics. Some key sessions include:
Day 1 - The Collaboration Stage
- Opening Ceremony (10:00 AM - 11:00 AM)
- Shaping a New World Energy Order & Trade Map (11:00 AM - 12:00 PM)
- Evolving Pragmatic, Sustainable, and Profitable Global Energy Systems (2:40 PM - 3:20 PM)
- Meeting Energy Demand & Ensuring Energy Security in Global Supply Chains (3:20 PM - 4:15 PM)
- Resetting Global Energy Policies & Getting the Transition Back on Track (5:00 PM - 5:40 PM)
- Delivering a New Paradigm in Decarbonized Oil & Gas Operations (5:40 PM - 6:20 PM)
Day 2 - The Resilience & Transition Stages
Sessions will focus on AI in Energy, Biofuels, Carbon Capture, Future Mobility, Hydrogen, LNG, and Renewable Energy Technologies.
High-Profile Speaker Lineup
IEW 2025 will feature over 250 leaders, including:
- Sandeep Kumar Gupta - Chairman & MD, GAIL
- Dr Ranjit Rath - Chairman & MD, Oil India Ltd.
- Dr Pallavi Jain Govil - Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH)
- Gaurav Gupta, IAS - Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, Govt. of Karnataka
- Praveen M Khanooja - Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas
- Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IAS - MD, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL)
These speakers will discuss energy security, sustainability, and the global transition to low-carbon solutions.
Exhibition
The exhibition will feature more than 700 global companies showcasing innovations in:
- Carbon Capture & Storage
- Hydrogen Production & Industrialisation
- AI & Digital Transformation in Energy
- Decarbonisation & Clean Mobility
- Renewable Energy & Future Power Generation
- Petrochemical & Refining Technologies
Networking, Partnerships, Cultural Showcase
- Executive Club - A VIP networking hub for policymakers, CEOs, and investors.
- Gala Dinner - A cultural celebration of India, bringing together over 1,000 global energy leaders.
- US-India Business Council (USIBC) Delegation - Discussing India-US collaborations in energy transition, investment, and security.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world