India Energy Week 2025: 5 Things To Look Forward To

Indian startups are set to take centre stage at India Energy Week (IEW) 2025, where they will showcase their cutting-edge innovations to over 70,000 energy professionals from 120 countries. The event, backed by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, is scheduled from February 11 to 14 at Yashobhoomi, Delhi.

It will feature a special startup pavilion aimed at promoting India's rapidly growing clean energy and technology sector.

Startup Pavilion

Indian startups will showcase cutting-edge energy solutions, from clean energy technologies to AI-driven efficiency models. This pavilion will provide a platform for emerging businesses to connect with industry leaders and investors.

It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, and innovators to discuss the future of energy security, sustainability, and emerging technologies.

Strategic Conference

The Strategic Conference will feature over 250 industry leaders discussing crucial energy topics. Some key sessions include:

Day 1 - The Collaboration Stage

Opening Ceremony (10:00 AM - 11:00 AM)

Shaping a New World Energy Order & Trade Map (11:00 AM - 12:00 PM)

Evolving Pragmatic, Sustainable, and Profitable Global Energy Systems (2:40 PM - 3:20 PM)

Meeting Energy Demand & Ensuring Energy Security in Global Supply Chains (3:20 PM - 4:15 PM)

Resetting Global Energy Policies & Getting the Transition Back on Track (5:00 PM - 5:40 PM)

Delivering a New Paradigm in Decarbonized Oil & Gas Operations (5:40 PM - 6:20 PM)

Day 2 - The Resilience & Transition Stages

Sessions will focus on AI in Energy, Biofuels, Carbon Capture, Future Mobility, Hydrogen, LNG, and Renewable Energy Technologies.

High-Profile Speaker Lineup

IEW 2025 will feature over 250 leaders, including:

Sandeep Kumar Gupta - Chairman & MD, GAIL

Dr Ranjit Rath - Chairman & MD, Oil India Ltd.

Dr Pallavi Jain Govil - Director General, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH)

Gaurav Gupta, IAS - Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Energy, Govt. of Karnataka

Praveen M Khanooja - Additional Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Pankaj Kumar Pandey, IAS - MD, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (KPTCL)

These speakers will discuss energy security, sustainability, and the global transition to low-carbon solutions.

Exhibition

The exhibition will feature more than 700 global companies showcasing innovations in:

Carbon Capture & Storage

Hydrogen Production & Industrialisation

AI & Digital Transformation in Energy

Decarbonisation & Clean Mobility

Renewable Energy & Future Power Generation

Petrochemical & Refining Technologies

Networking, Partnerships, Cultural Showcase