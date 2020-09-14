India Crosses 80,000 Coronavirus Deaths

The total deaths in India has crossed 80,085 (Representational)

Over 80,000 people have died in India due to the deadly coronavirus, government data showed today, as the number of infections continues to rise rapidly in the country.

Until this morning, the total fatalities were at 79,722 which increased in the next few hours taking the death count to 80,085.

However, coronavirus recoveries have witnessed a steep rise in India - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, adding that more than 70,000 recoveries have been reported every day.

India has been reporting the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the world with an average of 90,000 cases per day since the beginning of September. The total number of cases in the country has crossed 48 lakh and is the second worst-affected nation in the world after the United States.

Today, the World Health Organisation warned that Europe will face a rising death count from the pandemic during autumn, as the number of daily infections around the world reached a record high.

Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed 3,00,000 coronavirus deaths. Argentina's caseload surpassed the half-million mark, while in Peru, which has the highest per capita coronavirus death rate in the world, fatalities climbed beyond 30,000.

The pandemic has killed more than 9,24,968 people worldwide since surfacing in China's Wuhan in December last year, according to news agency AFP's count on Monday based on official sources. More than 29 million cases have been confirmed. The US has the most deaths with 1,94,081, followed by Brazil with 1,31,625, India with 80,085, Mexico 70,821 and Britain 41,628.

With inputs from AFP