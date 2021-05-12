India Covid Latest News LIVE Updates: India Records 3.29 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 3,876 Deaths

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304.(FILE)

New cases of coronavirus in India fell to 3.29 lakh after 14 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 infections to 2,29,92,517, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death count climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data showed.

After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,90,27,304, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

May 12, 2021 06:07 (IST) Delhi, Karnataka, Others Take Global Tender Route To Procure Covid Vaccine

Delhi, along with a bunch of southern Indian states, today joined several others in taking the global-tender route to procure COVID-19 vaccines even as domestic supply fails to keep up with rising demand. Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha have already chosen this option amid the searing second wave of the pandemic.



The Centre says it's so far provided over 18 crore doses to states and Union Territories for free. They will receive 7,29,610 additional doses in the next three days.

"Over 90 lakh COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories to be administered," the Union Health Ministry has said, according to a PTI report.