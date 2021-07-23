Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Logged 41,383 Covid Cases Thursday With 507 Deaths

The country has reported 3.12 crore cases and 4.18 lakh fatalities so far (File)

India added 41,383 new cases of the coronavirus over 24 hours Thursday as related deaths rose by 507. The country has reported 3.12 crore cases and 4.18 lakh fatalities so far, the health ministry said.

India's test positivity rate (positive cases identified for every 100 tests) continued to show a decline. For the 31 straight days Thursday, it remained below the 5 per cent-mark at 2.12 per cent.

Over 20 lakh vaccine doses were administered in 24 hours ending Thursday. The total number of doses administered in the country has exceeded 41.76 crores so far, the health ministry said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jul 23, 2021 06:42 (IST) Unusual Pus In Liver Detected In Covid-Recovered Patients: Study

The COVID-19 patient treated with steroids developed unusually large and multiple liver abscesses after recovery from infection, said the reports of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi today.