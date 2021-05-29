'Remdesivir Production Ramped Up 10 Times': Centre Halts State Allocation

Number of plants producing Remdesivir has been increased from 20 to 60 in a month.

India has ramped up the production of anti-viral drug Remdesivir - used in the treatment of Covid patients - from 33,000 vials per day on April 11 to 3.5 lakh vials every day, the government has said. With the supply more than the demand, the central government will no longer allocate the anti-viral drug to the states, said Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya.

The number of plants producing Remdesivir has been increased from 20 to 60 within a month, he added. The National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Agency and the CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) have been told to continuously monitor the availability of the drug in the country.

"I am delighted and satisfied to inform you all that the production of Remdesivir is ramped up ten times from just 33,000 vials per day on April 11 to 3,50,000 vials per day today under the astute leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji," Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

just ~33,000 vials/day on 11th April 2021 to ~3,50,000 vials/day today under the astute leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. (1/3)

But I have also directed @nppa_india & @CDSCO_INDIA_INF to continuously monitor the availability of Remdesivir in the country.

Government of India has also decided to procure 50 lakh vials of #Remdesivir to maintain it as a strategic stock for the emergency requirement. (3/3)

For emergency requirement, the government has "decided to procure 50 lakh vials," an official statement read.

Last month, India had banned the export of Remdesivir over an alarming surge in cases as a deadly second wave burdened the country's healthcare system.

The unprecedented rise in Covid cases led to a "sudden spike in demand" for Remdesivir injections, the government had said at the time.

Record rise in daily cases also led to a shortage of medical oxygen in many parts of the country and these issues were discussed during several marathon court hearings.

The centre and the states have been making sustained efforts to ensure hospitals have enough medical supplies after distress messages on social media captured the world's attention.

The country this morning registered 1.73 lakh cases, the lowest daily rise in 45 days, taking the overall case count to 2.77 crore.