India, China To Hold 9th Round Of Corps Commander-Level Talks Tomorrow

The nearly nine-month-long military standoff has seen tension rise along the LAC

Military commanders of India and China will meet tomorrow for a ninth time for talks to defuse tension and find a solution to end the standoff along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The talks will be held at Moldo, opposite Chushul sector in India.

In the last round of talks, the Indian Army strongly insisted on early disengagement of troops by China from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The nearly nine-month-long military standoff has seen tension rise along the LAC. Some 50,000 Indian Army troops are currently deployed in a high state of combat readiness in mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh in sub-zero conditions, as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded concrete outcome to resolve the standoff.

China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

India will not reduce the number of troops unless China initiates the process, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday, while expressing confidence of finding a solution to the row through talks.

The Defence Minister said India is developing infrastructure in border areas at a "very fast rate", adding China has objected to some of the projects.

"Reduction in the number of troops won't happen. India won't reduce troop deployment unless China initiates the process," he told Times Now in an interview.

According to a transcript of the interview issued by the channel, when asked about the dialogue process with China on the row, Mr Singh said, "There is no deadline when it comes to matter like the ongoing standoff. You can't fix a date."