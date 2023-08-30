'INDIA Bloc Doesn't Have Any Vision, Goal': BJP Leader's Dig At Opposition

The people of the country would never accept INDIA bloc, said Rahul Sinha. (File)

West Bengal BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Wednesday called the leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc "lost souls" and said that this alliance does not have any vision for the country.

Speaking to ANI, Rahul Sinha said, "All these are lost souls. Whenever the election approaches, all these lost souls gather together to hold discussions in order to escape the investigation related to their corruption. This is an alliance that does not have any vision or goal."

He further stated that the people of the country would never accept the INDIA bloc.

"The number of contenders for Prime Minister is equal to the number of parties in their coalition. People of the country will not accept such an alliance. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, all these people will fall apart," he said.

Earlier today West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Mumbai ahead of the INDIA bloc's third meet to be held on August 31- September 1.

Addressing a joint press conference in Mumbai, Congress leader Ashok Chavan said," It is our responsibility to save India. Earlier we were an alliance of 26 parties and now we are 28. Maharashtra has led from the front during the independence struggle. Today it will again play an important role. We are raising questions on unemployment, and inflation. It is not a personal fight but a fight to save the nation."

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said all preparations are done for the third meeting of the INDIA bloc.

The meeting of the INDIA bloc will have a discussion on the alliance strategies for the Lok Sabha election and the seat sharing in the states. A new logo of the INDIA alliance is also likely to be launched.

The first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

