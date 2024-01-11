Maldives, Jamaica Among Countries Indians Can Visit Visa-Free: Full List

New Delhi:
India's passport ranks 80th globally, allowing Indians to travel visa-free to 62 countries.
For Indian passport holders, the dream of international travel has gotten a lot more accessible in the last few years. Thanks to India's growing global influence, Indians can now jet-set to 62 destinations without a cumbursome visa application process.
Here is the full list of destinations Indians can visit without getting a visa before travel:
- Angola
- Barbados
- Bhutan
- Bolivia
- British Virgin Islands
- Burundi
- Cambodia
- Cape Verde Islands
- Comoro Islands
- Cook Islands
- Djibouti
- Dominica
- El Salvador
- Ethiopia
- Fiji
- Gabon
- Grenada
- Guinea-Bissau
- Haiti
- Indonesia
- Iran
- Jamaica
- Jordan
- Kazakhstan
- Kenya
- Kiribati
- Laos
- Macao (SAR China)
- Madagascar
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritania
- Mauritius
- Micronesia
- Montserrat
- Mozambique
- Myanmar
- Nepal
- Niue
- Oman
- Palau Islands
- Qatar
- Rwanda
- Samoa
- Senegal
- Seychelles
- Sierra Leone
- Somalia
- Sri Lanka
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Tanzania
- Thailand
- Timor-Leste
- Togo
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tunisia
- Tuvalu
- Vanuatu
- Zimbabwe
Passport Index has become the most popular interactive online tool to display, sort, and rank the world's passports. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
In this year's list, six countries shared the title of the world's most powerful visa - France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain. Citizens of the six nations can travel to 194 countries without a visa.
Afghanistan, occupies the bottom spot on the list, with access to just 28 countries without a visa. Syria, with visa-free access to only 29 destinations, holds the second-lowest position, followed by Iraq with 31 and Pakistan with 34.