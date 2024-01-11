Maldives, Jamaica Among Countries Indians Can Visit Visa-Free: Full List

India's passport ranks 80th globally, allowing Indians to travel visa-free to 62 countries.

For Indian passport holders, the dream of international travel has gotten a lot more accessible in the last few years. Thanks to India's growing global influence, Indians can now jet-set to 62 destinations without a cumbursome visa application process.

According to the latest Henley Passport Index released on Tuesday, India's passport ranks 80th globally, allowing Indians to travel visa-free to 62 countries.

Here is the full list of destinations Indians can visit without getting a visa before travel:

Angola

Barbados

Bhutan

Bolivia

British Virgin Islands

Burundi

Cambodia

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Cook Islands

Djibouti

Dominica

El Salvador

Ethiopia

Fiji

Gabon

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau

Haiti

Indonesia

Iran

Jamaica

Jordan

Kazakhstan

Kenya

Kiribati

Laos

Macao (SAR China)

Madagascar

Malaysia

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritania

Mauritius

Micronesia

Montserrat

Mozambique

Myanmar

Nepal

Niue

Oman

Palau Islands

Qatar

Rwanda

Samoa

Senegal

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

Sri Lanka

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Tanzania

Thailand

Timor-Leste

Togo

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Zimbabwe

Passport Index has become the most popular interactive online tool to display, sort, and rank the world's passports. The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

In this year's list, six countries shared the title of the world's most powerful visa - France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Singapore, and Spain. Citizens of the six nations can travel to 194 countries without a visa.

Afghanistan, occupies the bottom spot on the list, with access to just 28 countries without a visa. Syria, with visa-free access to only 29 destinations, holds the second-lowest position, followed by Iraq with 31 and Pakistan with 34.