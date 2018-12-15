In Will Smith's Video On Love, Gandhi, Nehru Cameo Cheers Congress

Will Smith's Instagram video about love features Jawarharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi. (AFP)

A video posted by Hollywood star Will Smith on Instagram, "This is Love", is winning over the Internet. The post, that has several short clips and pictures describing love, features a black and white photo of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, and another picture of Mother Teresa.

The Congress today shared Will Smith's post: "How does @iWillSmith define love? With a picture of Former PM Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru & Mahatma Gandhi in his video," the party tweeted from its official handle.

How does @iWillSmith define love?

With a picture of Former PM Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru & Mahatma Gandhi in his video. https://t.co/YK7KmpjZ17 - Congress (@INCIndia) December 14, 2018

Along with the video in an Instagram post from December 7, the actor wrote," Somebody asked me the other day How did I define Love? I didn't have a good answer. I thought about it a little."

"At its core, I think love is help. Everybody is having a hard time, so love is really about devotion to their struggle. It's when you are committed to help somebody with their life, helping them to suffer less. I think love is deep desire for our loved ones and their blossoming. When you love someone you want them to feel good," Will Smith says in the video which shows people loving, helping and supporting each other.

There have been varied reactions to the Congress tweet. "How incredibly beautiful", a Twitter user wrote. Another user was unhappy about the fact that the tweet made no mention of Mother Teresa, who is also in the video. "So endorsement of Nehru and Gandhi automatically translates into the endorsement of the #Congress party?" another wrote.

Will Smith visited India in October. He went to Mumbai where he met Bollywood stars. He also visited the sets of Karan Johar's "Student of The Year 2" and danced alongside Tiger Shroff, who stars in the film.

Will Smith had also expressed his desire to do a film with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whom he had met 15 years ago.