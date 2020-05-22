In Video, Airports Body Shares Rules Of Flying As Flights Set To Resume

The video also describes all other rules such as mandatory web check-in and thermal screening

As flights are all set to resume from Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has a 'welcome back' message. The AAI tweeted a video with guidelines and new safety rules for air travel that will be implemented as flying resumes.

"New Air travel related Guidelines you need to know. In the wake of #COVID19, #AAI Airports across the country are preparing themselves to ensure the safety of air travellers. As soon as flight ops resume, contactless & digitized air travel will be the new normal. Watch the video!" the caption of the video read.

In the video, the AAI asks symptomatic COVID-19 patients to not travel. Maintain social distancing, wear a mask and hand gloves, the video said.

New Air travel related Guidelines you need to know

The video describes every rule that would be needed to be followed while at the airport and on flights. The AAI has said that all passengers must be registered with the Aarogya Setu app on their phones.

Floor markings have been done at check-in areas to ensure people follow social distancing, the video said.

Some food kiosks will also be open to serve the passengers.

The airports, in collaboration with the government, have drawn up detailed plans to ensure security from coronavirus as the resumption of passenger services was announced on Wednesday.

A detailed notification was released this morning by the Ministry of Civil Aviation which issued guidelines to be followed by all passengers regarding check-in and boarding procedures at the origin airport.