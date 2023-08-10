In Terrifying Video, Chennai Schoolgirl Returning Home Brutally Attacked By Cow

The cows reportedly belong to residents in the neighbourhood.

In a terrifying incident in Chennai, a schoolgirl was brutally attacked by a cow when she was on her way home from school with her mother and younger brother. A video of the incident captured on CCTV cameras has now surfaced on social media websites.

The incident which happened on August 9 has been reported from MMDA colony in Chennai. The CCTV footage shows the family walking on one side of the road while the two cows were ahead of them. All of a sudden, one of the cows turned back and charged at the girl, lifting her with its horns and throwing her on the ground. The cow is said to have been triggered by sounds made by the girl's younger brother.

While the mother-son duo managed to escape and stand at a distance, the girl was repeatedly attacked and stomped on by both the cows, multiple times.

On hearing the screams of the girl and her mother's cries, people came out of their houses and rushed to help her. A few men tried to scare away the cows by throwing stones and making sounds. However, the cows were relentless in their attack and continued to assault the girl.

At one point, it seemed that the cows were abandoning the scene, but they came back to attack the girl. The cows fled the spot only when a local with a stick tried to chase them away. The girl was then rescued and was seen struggling to stand up. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The cows reportedly belong to residents in the neighbourhood. However, no case has been registered yet as the family is reluctant.