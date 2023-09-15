In Spain, A Meet Between Mamata Banerjee And Sourav Ganguly Over Football

The two Bengal icons held a meeting with officials from La Liga.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today met former Indian skipper and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly in Spain's Madrid.

The two Bengal icons held a meeting with officials from La Liga, Spain's top football league, to sign an agreement over establishing a football academy in the state to develop young talent, an official said on Friday.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the West Bengal government and La Liga, during a closed-door meeting between Chief Minister Banerjee, La Liga president Javier Tebas, Mr Ganguly, and officials of Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club.

"This remarkable MoU intends to promote football to foster sportsmanship, health, and prosperity. La Liga will develop a football training academy in West Bengal," a West Bengal official said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Under the agreement, La Liga coaches will train West Bengal coaches and players, and share their expertise to help West Bengal football clubs achieve self-sufficiency.

Chief Minister Banerjee extended an invitation to Mr Tebas to visit Kolkata and attend a friendly match.

"Be our guest, feel the football mania in Bengal. The kind of football frenzy you witness in Bengal is unparalleled," she said.

La Liga is home to some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Real Madrid and FC Barcelona.