In Posh Delhi Society Where Flats Cost 40 Crores, Burglary Solved In A Day

King's Court in CR Park is one of Delhi's costliest real estate areas. (File)

The theft of items worth crores from a Supreme Court lawyer's home in a posh South Delhi locality has been solved, police said today. Shoaib, 27, a former employee of the lawyer, has been arrested and jewellery worth Rs 2 crore besides cash was recovered from him, they added.

The lawyer's flat is located in CR Park's King's Court, one of Delhi's costliest real estate areas where flats measuring 10,000 sq ft sell for around Rs 40-50 crore.

The burglary had taken place between December 23 and 26 when the lawyer was in Thailand with his family, said Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi). Among the items stolen from the lawyer's flat were costly watches, mobile phones, jewellery, and cash.

In the King's Court society, which has three layers of security, flat owners pay Rs 1 lakh as security charges every month. The police shared how the accused managed to pull off the burglary despite such strict surveillance.

The accused was filmed on security cameras scaling the wall to enter King's Court. He then used the ventilator shaft to reach the lawyer's fifth-floor flat and entered by breaking its tuffle glass. He stayed in the flat for about seven hours and also tried to break open a vault but couldn't succeed, said police.

"The lawyer's uncle, Harjeet Singh, had filed a complaint stating that their caretaker Pradip found items scattered around when he entered the home. They could assess what all were stolen after the lawyer returned," said Mr Chaudhary.