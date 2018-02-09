In Phone Call, PM Modi and Donald Trump Discuss Maldives Crisis: 10 Points

Maldives Crisis: Trump PM Narendra Modi spoke on phone for the first time in January last year.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday evening in their first phone call of the year, discussing the political crisis in Maldives and other issues and "pledged to continue working together to enhance security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region," the White House said. Maldives President Abdulla Yameen has refused to implement a Supreme Court order to release nine imprisoned opposition leaders, prompting a wave of protests in capital Male.