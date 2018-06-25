Odisha School Teacher's Unique Demand From His Bride's Family The bridegroom Saroj Kanta Biswal said from his childhood days he was a nature lover.

Share EMAIL PRINT The bridegroom said he opposed the dowry system. (Representational) Kendrapara: A 33-year-old school teacher refused dowry and instead received 1001 saplings as wedding gift with the brides parents agreeing to the unusual pre-condition set by the man in Odisha's Kendrapara district.



The bridegroom Saroj Kanta Biswal said from his childhood days he was a nature lover.



"I was opposed to dowry system in marriage. Besides I am a nature lover right from my childhood days. Thats why I had insisted on receiving 1001 saplings of fruit-bearing trees. Accordingly, the wedding took place on Saturday," Mr Biswal said.



The marriage was solemnised in an austere manner and there was no band party or fire cracker show, said Ranjan Pradhan, a resident of bride's village in Adampur under Marshaghai tehsil of the district.



The most absorbing aspect the unique marriage was that the bridegroom was gifted with 1001 saplings as desired by him during marriage negotiation, said Mr Pradhan.



"My spouse Rashmirekha Paitala is also a school teacher and she is quite happy over my decision to refuse dowry and receive saplings instead," Mr Biswal added.



