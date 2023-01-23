In Noida, Medical Aspirants Cheated Of Crores Over Assurance Of Admission

The accused were arrested by a team of officials from the Noida police. (Representational)

Three people have been arrested for allegedly duping MBBS aspirants of crores of rupees on the pretext of helping them get admission in government medical colleges, police officials said here Monday.

The accused had opened a consultancy firm named 'Career Junction' in Noida and duped several aspirants of crores of rupees by falsely assuring them admission, a senior official said.

The accused were arrested by a team of officials from the Sector 63 police station, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

"The accused had opened an office posing as consultancy firm. They targeted candidates who had taken NEET exam but missed getting admission into courses by small margin. They assured candidates of admission into reputed medical colleges and even gave them fake seat allotment letters," Mr Pandey said.

"The gang charged around Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh from a candidate for helping them with admission. The charges depended on the financial condition of the candidate. But gullible aspirants realised the fraud only once they reached the college for education," the officer told reporters.

The arrested accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar Singh, Abhishek Anand and Mohammad Zubair, police said, adding Rs 19 lakh cash and some gold and silver jewellery have been recovered from the possession of the trio.

Additional DCP Pandey said an FIR has been lodged against the accused at Sector 63 police station while details about their criminal antecedents are also being verified.

