In New Barb At Government, Rahul Gandhi Tweets Photo By Father Rajiv

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet today questioning the government on Chinese aggression came with a photo taken by his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

"We stand united against Chinese aggression. Has China occupied Indian territory?" Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi with the photo, captioned "Photo Credit: Rajiv Gandhi". Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at 14,000 feet in the Tibetan plateau, is among the points near the Line of Actual Control or LAC -- the de-facto border dividing India and China -- where Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed last month.

The Congress MP has been posting daily -- often more than once a day -- tweets targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government over the crisis at the border with China, especially since the June 15 brawl in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty.

Over the past three days, Mr Gandhi has been focusing on PM Modi's comments at an all-party meeting on Friday. "Neither is anyone inside our territory nor are any of our posts captured," the Prime Minister had said at the meeting.

The Congress seized on the statement and questioned whether the Prime Minister meant Indian Territory had been ceded to China. The PM's office said on Saturday that an attempt was being made to give a "mischievous interpretation" to PM Modi's remarks.

"Prime Minister's observations that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of our armed forces. The sacrifices of the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment foiled the attempt of the Chinese side to erect structures and also cleared the attempted transgression at this point of the LAC on that day," the government said.

On Sunday, Mr Gandhi quipped, posting an article in a foreign publication: "Narendra Modi Is actually Surender Modi".

Yesterday, the Congress MP tweeted: "Why is China praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi during this conflict?" He posted a news report by Chinese mouthpiece Global Times on the PM's remarks.