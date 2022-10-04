In Massive Op Against Cyber Fraud, CBI Raids 105 Locations Across India

CBI and state police are raiding over a hundred locations across India

The Central Bureau of Investigation and state police forces are raiding 105 locations across India in a case linked to cyber fraud.

The CBI raided these locations based on information shared by the US's Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI, and Interpol.

The FBI had complained to the Interpol that certain call centres in India have been cheating people in the US with fake calls about their money.

The CBI teams are searching 87 locations across the country, while state police are searching 18 locations.

Apart from raids at five locations in Delhi, the teams went to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Punjab, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Assam and Karnataka.

The investigation is linked to a call centre bust in Rajasthan's Rajsamand. Over 1 kg gold and Rs 50 million in cash were recovered from the call centre.

Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad involved in cheating people were also busted.