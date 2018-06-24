In Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Says GST A 'Celebration Of Honesty'

"Earlier there used to be lots of complaints of inspector raj but now under the GST regime, inspector raj has been taken over by information technology," said PM Modi, highlighting how the tax reform has made the system transparent. "From returns to refund everything is online; GST has done away with check posts and transportation of goods have become smooth thereby saving time and introducing smarter logistics," Mr Modi said.
It is the second time in two days the Prime Minister spoke about GST. On Friday, after laying the foundation stone of Vanijya Bhavan, he had said "Technology has eased ways of doing business and this is going to grow in years to come. The GST has brought positive changes in the economy."
CommentsPM Modi's remarks on GST come close on the heels of the opposition's allegations of "flawed GST continuing to haunt trade and businesses."
Former finance minister P Chidambaram last week while addressing the media said that state of the economy was bad in the country due to the wrong policies of the Narendra Modi government. Tyres of three of the four wheels on which the economy rides were punctured, Mr Chidambaram had alleged. The former union minister blamed the government for farmers' distress and joblessness.