Muslim Woman Gets Threats From Family For Running A Cow Shelter Mehrunisa Khan, the state president for National Cow Service Corps in Madhya Pradesh, is being threatened by her husband and in-laws for working towards the protection of cows

Share EMAIL PRINT Mehrunisa Khan's parents and daughter, too, have refused to support her. Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh: A Muslim woman's family in Madhya Pradesh has turned against her because of a cause she feels strong about. She runs a cow shelter in Neemuch, 500 kms from her home. She has been getting threats not just from outsiders, but her own family for being a "cow protector". However, nothing will stop her from working in cow shelters, she says.



Mehrunisa Khan, the state president for National Cow Service Corps in Madhya Pradesh, is being threatened by her husband and in-laws for working towards the protection of cows. Her parents and daughter, too, have refused to support her, she says.



"From the day I joined this cause, I have been receiving death threats from not just outsiders but my own family as well. Even after moving away from them, they keep telling me to leave all this as it is bringing bad name to the family. I don't understand how working for animals who cannot even speak is ruining their reputation," she told ANI.



Meanwhile, Madan Ojha, a retired teacher who is helping Ms Khan run the cow shelter, said cow protection should not be turned into a communal issue.



"I hope that my shelter becomes an example for all those who want to spread hate. We don't feel any religious difference here since everyone is dedicated to a noble cause. Now that Mehrunisa madam has joined, I feel that this cow shelter will grow and become an example of peace for the whole country," he said.



