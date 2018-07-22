In Letter, Rahul Gandhi Praises Ragpicker's Son For Cracking AIIMS Test

Asharam Choudhary will study medicine at AIIMS in Jodhpur.

The son of a ragpicker from Madhya Pradesh, who reserved a place for himself at AIIMS-Jodhpur after cracking one of the toughest medical entrance examinations, has been receiving attention and appreciation ever since the result was declared. And today, cheers came from Rahul Gandhi.

In the letter of encouragement for Asharam Choudhary, the Congress President said his dedication and hard work reminded him of Mahatma Gandhi who had said "Strength does not come from physical activity. It comes from the indomitable will."

"I am aware that despite all the challenges you were able to secure a good rank," the letter added.

Asharam Choudhary, who lives with his family in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, cracked the AIIMS examination in his first attempt. There was no electricity in his village and he studied by candlelight. His sweat translated into 707 all-India rank and rank 141 in the OBC category.

More than his determination to help his family, it was the commendable efforts of a village doctor that motivated Asharam to pursue medicine.

"We do not have sufficient money, and depend on help from others. We are proud of his hard work," the 20-year-old's father, who collects and sells junk for a living, said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who congratulated him on phone, assured that the state government will take care of his education.

Congress President @RahulGandhi wrote to Asharam Choudhary , bright son of a ragpicker who cracked the AIIMS entrance test in his first attempt. pic.twitter.com/afN8cbVFSv - Congress (@INCIndia) July 22, 2018

"It gave me immense pleasure to note how your village doctors and parents inspired you in your journey. I hope one day you will also be in a position to inspire other young children to take the medical profession and serve the people of India," Mr Gandhi said in the letter.

The Congress leader signed off with a hope that the "bright son of a ragpicker" will contribute towards building the nation.