BJP Icon Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Bust Blackened In Kolkata, 6 Detained A bust sized statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bhartiya Jan Sangh was vandalised at Keoralata in Kolkata; police have detained sex people

A bust of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, founder of the Bhartiya Jan Sangh, predecessor of the BJP, was vandalised in Kolkata this morning.



The face was blackened and eyes and ears of SP Mookerjee's bust has be broken, apparently with a hammer, say police.



Six people including a woman have been detained by Kolkata police. All the six detained allegedly are students of Jadavpur University.



The Bhartiya Janata Party has condemned blackening of SP Mookerjee's bust; "It's barbaric act of vandalising statue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh Bharat Keshri's founder, Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, at Keoratola Mohasoshan. We demand very strong action against culprits," said Sayantan Basu, General Secretary, Bengal BJP.



The party has announced that it will take out at rally and observe "law violation day" in Kolkata.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has strongly condemned "toppling of statues"; the home ministry has asked states to take strict action against vandalism.



Toppling of statues have been going on after Lenin's statue was bulldozed in Belonia in Tripura on Tuesday, after the BJP swept the assembly polls in the Northeast.



