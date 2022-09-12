Watch: Arvind Kejriwal Was Invited To Dinner By Auto Driver. He RSVP-ed

Arvind Kejriwal urged them to help AAP win in Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal today addressed a gathering of autorickshaw drivers at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where the elections are due later this year.

Arvind Kejriwal urged them to help AAP win in Gujarat by promoting it among their passengers, the way they helped his party in Delhi.

Soon after Mr Kejriwal's address, an auto driver in the audience requested him to have dinner at his home - an invitation that Mr Kejriwal immediately accepted.

In a video, shared by the official Twitter handle of the party, the auto driver is seen inviting Mr Kejriwal for dinner.

"I'm your big fan. I saw a video on social media that showed you having dinner at the home of an auto driver in Punjab. Will you come to my place for dinner too?" he asks.

Mr Kejriwal obliges to his request, and tells him he would come for the dinner along with two of his party colleagues.

"What time should we come? Will you come to my hotel tonight to pick me up in your auto?" Mr Kerjriwal asks him with a smile.

The dinner is then fixed at 8 pm.

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal accepts a Dinner Invitation from an Autorickshaw Driver of Gujarat ❤️#TownhallWithKejriwalpic.twitter.com/0lf5kS5rkn — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 12, 2022

Mr Kejriwal is also expected to address a similar gathering of sanitation workers in Ahmedabad later today.

During his earlier visits to Gujarat over the past few months, Mr Kejriwal had made a slew of "announcements", including allowances for women and unemployed youth, quality healthcare and education, and free electricity up to 300 units.