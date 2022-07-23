'Must Rise Above Politics': President Ram Nath Kovind In Farewell Address

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Saturday joined a ceremony at Parliament's Central Hall to bid farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind.

President-Elect Droupadi Murmu, a woman from the tribal community, will take oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.

"I heartily congratulate Droupadi Murmu for being elected as next President, country will benefit from her guidance," said outgoing President Kovind.

Terming parliament a "temple of democracy", President Kovind urged them to use Gandhian philosophy during debates in the house.

"MPs should always follow Gandhian philosophy while exercising rights of debate and dissent in Parliament," he said.