In Bhopal Drugs Case, Arrested Accused Son Of BJP Leader

Bhopal's glittering nightlife and gym culture have been jolted by a sensational police revelation that exposes a chilling nexus of drug trafficking, blackmail, and sexual exploitation all allegedly backed by political influence and operating from within the city's elite circles. What started as a crackdown on synthetic drugs, has revealed a disturbing web of power, privilege, and predation.

The trail began with the arrest of two accused -- Saifuddin and Shahrukh alias Ashu - who were caught with drugs.

Both confessed that doctors helped them prescribe designer drug MD (Mephedrone) as a 'treatment' for mental health, while gym trainers pushed it as a fat-burning supplement.

A Pandora's box opened up as the interrogation progressed.

The Bhopal Crime Branch arrested two more -- Yasin alias Mintu and Shawar -- unearthing a criminal ecosystem that is as murky as it is menacing.

From Yasin, police recovered a pistol, MD drugs, an expensive Scorpio SUV, and mobile phones filled with objectionable and obscene videos.

Shockingly, these included recordings of sexual encounters with young women, many of whom appear to have been filmed without consent and later blackmailed. From Shawar, the police seized a luxury car and MD powder, confirming his role in the trafficking network.

What makes the case explosive is the political background of the accused.

Yasin Ahmed is the son of Shafiq Machli, a senior BJP Minority Front functionary in Madhya Pradesh. On Tuesday, he was detained by the Crime Branch for questioning.

Sources revealed that Yasin was caught driving a vehicle with a Vidhan Sabha pass - allegedly procured through an influential minister - suspected to have been used for drug smuggling. His dramatic arrest played out like a scene from a thriller: The Bhopal police, acting on a tip-off, cornered his vehicle on the Link Road from three sides.

When he refused to exit, the police smashed the car window and pulled him out.

Yasin's uncle, Shariq Machli, had earlier been named among those who allegedly shielded the accused in cases of rape, "love jihad," and blackmail involving private college students.

Police sources claim that the gang's operations were cleverly camouflaged behind gym workouts and club parties. Young men and women were first introduced to MD drugs in gyms which were passed off as fitness supplements. Once addicted, they were lured to lavish parties where drugs flowed freely especially to women, who were made the center of attention to attract more youth. In many cases, girls were filmed in intimate situations after being drugged and those videos later weaponized to blackmail them.

Obscene and threatening videos found in the phones of Yasin and his associate Sadiq are now being forensically examined.

Some clips allegedly show girls being coerced into sex, while others feature scenes of physical violence and hostage-like situations.

Investigators believe several of the victims were trapped, filmed, and then extorted for money, silence, or further involvement. Police are now working to identify the victims from the videos, many of whom are believed to be local college students or gym-goers.

The police are now keeping a close watch on the city's clubs, gyms, and youth hotspots.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chauhan told NDTV that objectionable content has been found, and those arrested have been remanded by the court. "We appeal to victims to come forward and report to the Crime Branch or their nearest police station. We will ensure they get legal help," he said.