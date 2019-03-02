In Amethi, PM Modi To Dedicate A Firm For Manufacturing AK Assault Rifles

This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to Amethi after assuming office in 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit to Amethi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi's constituency, will dedicate to India a firm which will manufacture the latest series of AK assault rifles.

The development comes two weeks after the Centre, on February 13, cleared a proposal to produce 7.47 lakh assault Kalashnikov rifles at a plant to be set up in Amethi commissioned by the Ordinance Factory Board and a Russian firm.

At Kauhar in Amethi, the Prime Minister on Sunday will dedicate the Indo-Russia Rifles Private Limited to the nation. It will be a joint venture between India's Ordinance factory and a Russian firm.

The firm, which is in line with the Make in India mission of the Centre, will bolster the armed forces in the country and will strengthen the national security. The factory will also generate employment opportunities in Amethi and nearby areas and give a tremendous boost to the UP Defence Corridor project.

In Amethi, the Prime Minister will also unveil several development projects relating to power generation, education, health, and manufacturing sectors. These projects will be of direct benefit to Amethi region as well as Uttar Pradesh on the whole.

Prime Minister Modi will also schedule a public gathering at Kauhar.

