In A First, Sukhoi Jets Operate At Civilian Airports In Eastern Sector

IAF is conducting military drills at civilian airports in the eastern sector to be wartime-ready

Little over two months after the Balakot airstrike, the Indian Air Force is conducting a comprehensive wartime exercise in the eastern states of the country. For the first time ever, Sukhoi Su30 fighter jets are operating from civilian airports in Bengal, Assam and Mizoram. The aim is to make the air force's wartime preparedness more efficient and robust.

In a first-of-its-kind exercise on India's eastern front, the Indian Air Force has already begun round-the-clock operations, scheduled to continue for the next two days. For this, IAF has identified civilian airports in Kolkata and Durgapur in West Bengal, Guwahati in Assam, and Aizawl in Mizoram.

IAF fighter aircraft in the eastern part of the country mostly comprise squadrons of Sukhoi Su30 MKI fighter jets, which operate from military airfields in Tezpur and Chabua in Assam. IAF also has Hawk trainer jets operating at the Kalaikunda air base in West Bengal.

As the Indian Air Force prepares to induct the first batch of Rafale fighter jets - expected later this year - some of the new combat aircraft are likely to be based at the Hasimara air force station, from where the MiG-27 fighter jets are expected to be phased out.

Starting today, Sukhoi Su30s, which are currently India's most advanced fighter jets, have begun operating from airports in Kolkata, Guwahati, and Durgapur. The operations, being conducted both during the day and night, will continue for the next 48 hours.

This is a significant exercise, during which pilots and crew will coordinate and train to operate from major civilian airports. This is also being done to be fully prepared to for an eventuality where the IAF may need to shift operating bases at a moments notice from a military air base to a civilian airport.

The drill will give the Indian Air Force more flexibility, while the crew and air force personnel will be able to formulate procedures and coordinate with civilian air traffic simultaneously. The pilots will also familiarise themselves with the operating procedures at civilian airports and get exposure to a different environment besides adapting to other factors which come into play while operating away from a military base.



