In A First, Scheme To 'Empower Mothers' In Sikkim Who Are Homemakers

Sikkim on Sunday unveiled a scheme to empower mothers in the state by opening savings accounts in "every mother's name". The scheme aims to provide financial support to women who are married and have children but do not have any formal employment.

14,000 beneficiaries from nearly 32 constituencies in Sikkim, which includes married women who are 18-years-old and above, who do not work outside the house, and whose family members do not hold any regular government jobs have been covered under the scheme.

The scheme promises a sum of Rs 20,000 annually and covers all the mothers in the state who are non-working, single or divorced, victims of child sexual abuse, unwed mothers, and widowed mothers in a bid to promote self-reliance and autonomy among women.

The scheme has been named 'Aama Sasaktikaran Yojana' and Chief Minister PS Tamang gave cheques to 14,000 beneficiaries at Rangpo, East Sikkim.

"For 2023, we have allocated Rs 100 crore to finance the scheme and the main aim is to empower mothers financially in the household. The money, which is a sum of Rs 20,000 will go into their accounts and this will allow them to spend the money as per their requirements," the Chief Minister told reporters.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that mothers who are also homemakers are ignored in society and the Sikkim government is thus "focusing on the potential for these uncelebrated heroes in the family".

The Sikkim government claims it is the first state in the country to initiate a welfare scheme with such unique qualities which will not only ensure the sustainability of the mothers in the society but will also give them the capability to change the lives of their families.

"It will also give women an opportunity to utilize the funds towards supporting educational requirements of their children, augment family income and other necessities," the state government claimed.

Through this programme the state government says it will foster the practice of saving money among non-working mothers who are currently residing in the state.