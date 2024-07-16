IMF Raises India's GDP Growth Forecast To 7% For 2024-25

The IMF had raised its forecast for India's GDP growth to 6.8% from 6.5% in April. (Representational)

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for 2024-25 to 7% from 6.8% on the back of improving private consumption, particularly in rural India.

The IMF left unchanged its estimate for a 6.5% growth in Asia's third largest economy's gross domestic product in the 2025-26 financial year, it said in the World Economic Outlook.

The IMF had raised its forecast for India's GDP growth to 6.8% from 6.5% in April.

