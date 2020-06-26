'I'm Indira Gandhi's Granddaughter': Priyanka Gandhi Dares UP Government

Kanpur shelter home issue: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "They can take whatever action they want"

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today launched a counter-attack after the Uttar Pradesh government sent notice to her over her comments alleging two girls were found pregnant at a child shelter home in the state.

"They can take whatever action they want. I will keep putting forth the truth. I am Indira Gandhi's granddaughter, not an undeclared BJP spokesperson like some of the opposition leaders," she tweeted in Hindi today.

The Congress general secretary's tweets come a day after India observed 45 years since former prime minister Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency and took extreme freedom-curtailing measures in June 1975. Multiple BJP leaders criticised the Congress yesterday, with Home Minister Amit Shah saying "one family" - alluding to the Gandhis - turned the nation into a "prison" overnight. The Emergency lasted till March 1977.

Priyanka Gandhi on a Facebook post on Sunday quoted a media report to allege that two girls were found pregnant at a government-run child shelter home in Kanpur.

"As a servant of the people, my duty is towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. And this duty is to put out the truth before them and not to put forth government propaganda. The UP government is wasting its time by threatening me through its various departments," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi today.

In the notice, the Uttar Pradesh child rights panel asked Priyanka Gandhi to reply within three days for her "misleading comments" on the Kanpur shelter home.

Priyanka Gandhi has also been attacking the government led by the saffron-robed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over "high" number of deaths due to coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh. Last week, the Agra administration asked her to withdraw her claim of high coronavirus deaths in the district.