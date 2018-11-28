Ignored By Amit Shah, Upendra Kushwaha To Take Call On Alliance With NDA

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha had asked BJP to reach a consensus over seat-sharing agreement

Union Minister of State Upendra Kushwaha said on Tuesday that he will soon announce his future plans, whether he will remain in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) or not.

The Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief, who is awaiting a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming 2019 general elections, will take the decision at a meeting of party office bearers scheduled for early December.

After failing to secure a meeting with BJP chief Amit Shah, Mr Kushwaha said, "I am in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but being pushed back. This would be an insult to any party. I tried to meet Amit Shah twice but he was busy. Last option is to meet Prime Minister Modi. Let us see what transpires if I get to meet. Then my party will convene a meet on December 4 and 5 and decide what to do next," Mr Kushwaha told news agency ANI in Delhi.

Mr Kushwaha had on November 17 had asked the BJP to reach a consensus over seat-sharing agreement.

The RLSP chief, while addressing a press conference after the state executive meeting of the party in Delhi, said that he would wait till November 30 for the decision on the seats. He said that his party was dissatisfied with the number of seats being offered to him by the BJP.

