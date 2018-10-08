'If You Cannot Skill India, You Will Kill India,' Says Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju praised Delhi Police for running the 'Yuva' initiative to give jobs to young people

Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said unemployment was the biggest problem facing the country. He was speaking at the first anniversary celebrations of 'Yuva', a Delhi Police initiative in association with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to equip vulnerable youth, especially those from the underprivileged sections of the society.

The Delhi Police organised a job fair at Siri Fort auditorium which was attended by Mr Rijiju and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Mr Rijiju said skill development of vulnerable youth on this scale by the Delhi Police, which has never been done previously by any state police in the country, sets an example for other state police units.

"Unemployment is the biggest problem facing our country. If you cannot skill India, you will kill India. If we do not skill the youth, they will become a liability and might take a wrong path," he said.

This initiative would not only provide jobs, but also life to the youth, who were either victims of crime or in conflict with the law, especially those from underprivileged sections of the society, Mr Rijiju said.

"By employing these school dropouts, juvenile offenders and victims of crime, the police is not only making them employable but also shaping their lives," he added.

The Lt Governor said it was a "happy coincidence" that the 'Yuva' initiative turned a year older on his birthday.

Appreciating the efforts of the Delhi Police, Mr Baijal said the fact that so many people had got jobs under the initiative was a 'birthday gift' to him.

"Crime prevention has always been a focus area. If we want to bring in crime prevention before policing, we should target vulnerable youth to come forward and contribute to society... Today I think these 3,000 trained youths are brand ambassadors of the Delhi Police," Mr Baijal added.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik said 2,800 youth, out of the 3,000 trained, have been employed so far.