ICSE Board Schools To Hold Class 10 And 12 Exams On These Dates

The Class 10 ICSE exams will begin on May 5 with the English paper (Representational)

The Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct Class 10 board exams from May 5 and Class 12 exams from April 9, news agency PTI has reported. The results for the board exams will be out by July.



The board exams last year had been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students were evaluated based on internal assessment. The education board had told the Supreme Court last year that it would not provide students with an option of re-examination and they will solely be evaluated on the basis of internal assessment.



The Class 10 exams will begin on May 5 with the English paper. The Class 12 board exams will begin with Computer Science practical examination on April 9, while the theory exams will begin on May 5 with the Business Studies paper.



The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced the dates for its board examinations last month. The CBSE board exam for Class X and XII will begin on May 4, the Education Ministry had said, as it released a date-sheet for both classes. Class X exams will finish on June 7, while Class XII exams will conclude on June 11. Practical exams will begin from March 1, it had said.

Schools across India were shut from March last year to minimise the spread of the virus, with most shifting to online classrooms. States began re-opening them in phases from October.