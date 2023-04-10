'Iconic, World Leader': Ex England Captain's Praise For PM Modi

Kevin Pietersen had met PM Modi during the G20 summit in New Delhi in March.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Karnataka on Sunday to take part in various 'Project Tiger' events has drawn praise from former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen.

The ex-cricketer termed PM Modi "iconic" and a "world leader" for his efforts towards animal conservation in the country.

"ICONIC! A world leader who adores wild animals and is so excited when spending time with them in their natural habitat. Remember, for his last birthday, he released cheetahs into the wild in India. HERO, @narendramodi," Mr Pietersen wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi reached the Bandipore Tiger Reserve in Karnataka on Sunday for a 20-km safari as part of programmes to mark 50 years of "Project Tiger''.

The tiger population in India was 3,167 in 2022, revealed the latest tiger census data released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

According to the data, the tiger population stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022.

Mr Pietersen, an animal conservationist who is well-known for his charity, SORAI (Save our Rhino's in Africa and India) to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned or injured rhinos, had met PM Modi during the G20 summit in New Delhi in March.

"An honor to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir!," he had written on social media.

Twelve cheetahs from South Africa were taken to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh last month. After their rehabilitation, the total number of big cats in the national park rose to 20.