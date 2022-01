The National War Memorial will now be the only destination for tribute to fallen soldiers

The Amar Jawan Jyoti or the "eternal flame" for soldiers at India Gate was put out today after 50 years and moved in a military parade to the National War Memorial, where it will be merged with a torch.

Soldiers marched with the eternal flame from India Gate to the new war memorial around 400 metres away.

The National War Memorial, built in 2019, will now be the only destination for tribute to fallen soldiers since 1947.