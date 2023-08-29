IAS Officer In Jammu And Kashmir Alleges Discrimination For Being Dalit

IAS Officer Ashok Parmar has filed a complaint before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes

A senior IAS officer has alleged harassment and intimidation by the Jammu And Kashmir Union Territory administration because of his Dalit caste.

The officer, a principal secretary, who has been transferred five times in the last one year has alleged a conspiracy against him. The Opposition has demanded an impartial probe into the allegations.

Ashok Parmar, a 1992 IAS officer who hails from Gujarat, has filed a complaint before the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, alleging harassment, threats and intimidation by the J&K administration after he blew the lid off massive irregularities in the Jal Shakti department.

The officer has also written a letter to the Union Home Secretary alleging the same. He fears that the administration may falsely implicate him.

In the letters, Mr Parmar alleges that he was thrown out of two high-level meetings and humiliated in front of other officers.

Mr Parmar, who was on central deputation, was repatriated to AGMUT cadre in March 2022. Subsequently, he was posted as principal secretary Irrigation and Flood Control.

On May 5,2022, he was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary Jal Shakti department. According to Mr Parmar, after he blew the lid off scams in the department he was transferred within months to department of ARI and trainings.

On July 18, he was transferred to Skill development. In less two weeks, on August 1 he was again transferred and posted as chairman Bureau of Public Enterprises J&K.

During his tenure as Principal secretary ARI ( administrative reforms, Inspection) and Trainings), Mr Parmar broke the convention and started visiting various districts and also initiated inquiries against various departments.

"Allegations about corruption at the highest level in J&K have finally found feet to stand upon. When an IAS officer confirms the rot in the system at the very top it indicates the grave risks he's taken by exposing them. Instead of punishing culprits responsible for bungling of Rs 3,000 crore in the Jal Jeevan scheme, an upright officer is made to suffer," Ms Mufti posted on X.

Omar Abdullah, national conference and former J&K Chief Minister has demanded an impartial probe.

"The allegations are serious enough to warrant an impartial investigation but we know that will never happen. Sadly, the news media has completely ignored this story. They are being kept too busy chasing Ms World & other fluff stories. The lure of advertising rupees & the fear of summons to police stations have effectively silenced what was once a vibrant free(ish?) press in J&K"," said Mr Abdullah.